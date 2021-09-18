First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $80,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $224.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,616.75, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $232.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,500 shares of company stock worth $14,902,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

