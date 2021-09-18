Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $135.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $139.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.