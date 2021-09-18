First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $18.01 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

