Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

