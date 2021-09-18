PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 363 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

