Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Contrast

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precision BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.67%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $119.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 31.56 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -6.15 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 341,409.07 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -36.36

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93% Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Beam Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

