PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

UMC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

