Swiss National Bank Has $5.44 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Axos Financial worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

