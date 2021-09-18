Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

