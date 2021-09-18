Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $119.97

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.97, but opened at $115.70. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $115.22, with a volume of 360 shares.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,992. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

