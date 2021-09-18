GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 110,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $7.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $849.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

