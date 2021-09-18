Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 4.4%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.13. 40,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,159,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,868 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,442. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.