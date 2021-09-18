Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 3.7%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 246,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,357,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

