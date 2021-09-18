UBS Group Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $172.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $183.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

