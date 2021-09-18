The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The ODP were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The ODP by 25.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

