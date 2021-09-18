Swiss National Bank Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 170,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

PCRX opened at $55.94 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

