O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $206,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $1,950,935. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.