O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 22,798 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SPTN stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $742.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

