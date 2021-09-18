Richard T. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UNH opened at $420.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

