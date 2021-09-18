Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells $793,314.00 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $436.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.15. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

