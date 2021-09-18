Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $3.058 dividend. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

