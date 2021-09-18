Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

