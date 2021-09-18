MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTW. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.
MKTW opened at $8.55 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.
About MarketWise
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
