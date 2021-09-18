MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTW. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MKTW opened at $8.55 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth $23,988,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.