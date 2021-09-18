USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of USNA stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

