Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $159.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.89 and a 52 week high of $170.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.44.

