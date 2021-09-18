BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

NYSE MHK opened at $181.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

