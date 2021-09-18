Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

