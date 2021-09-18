Analyzing Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

STERIS has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.8% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for STERIS and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

STERIS presently has a consensus target price of $242.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STERIS and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $3.11 billion 6.90 $397.40 million $6.17 34.86 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 8.39% 12.81% 7.50% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

STERIS beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment delivers solutions and managed services including hospital sterilization services and instrument, and scope repairs to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures, and sells consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capitalequipment. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment involves in contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

