$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.