HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,238,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,080,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after buying an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 57,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $61.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.