Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OFIX opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $800.80 million, a PE ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

