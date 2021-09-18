HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,824 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.