Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

