Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

SCHA stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

