American Century Companies Inc. Has $907,000 Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 332,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 331,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

