American Century Companies Inc. Has $889,000 Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

