American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

