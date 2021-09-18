Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 75,030 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 783.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dynex Capital by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $605.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.