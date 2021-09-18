Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $104,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.