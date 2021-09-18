iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 137.1% in August

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the August 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 252,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.75 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

