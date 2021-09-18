iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HYXF stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,322,000.

