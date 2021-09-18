iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HYXF stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.