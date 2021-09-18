Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $249.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.