New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $2.40 target price on the stock.

NHPEF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised New Hope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Hope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. raised New Hope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Hope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Hope has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Get New Hope alerts:

NHPEF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. New Hope has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.