Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.26.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 61.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

