Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.36.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.