SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Down 5.7%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.06. 25,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,672,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.