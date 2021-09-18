Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Up 5.5%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

ABOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, equities analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

