Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 53.8% in August

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 305,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Allot Communications stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.60. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

