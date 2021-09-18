Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,739 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $30.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

