Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 107,645 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,114% compared to the average daily volume of 4,863 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,224,000. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,002,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VIH stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.